Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month, and a -19.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for DOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for DOC’s stock, with a -17.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is $15.23, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 234.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOC on October 17, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.78 in relation to its previous close of 11.61. However, the company has experienced a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-21 that MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. “We are proud to declare and pay our 41st consecutive quarterly dividend. This quarter, we celebrated a momentous milestone as we celebrated the 10th anniversary of our IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on July 19,.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOC Trading at -10.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -19.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Becker Laurie P, who sale 22,322 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Becker Laurie P now owns 55,776 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $300,677 using the latest closing price.

BLACK ALBERT JR, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 2,264 shares at $13.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that BLACK ALBERT JR is holding 101,472 shares at $30,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 3.44, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.