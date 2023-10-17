Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PFE stock has gone up by 0.21%, with a monthly decline of -2.35% and a quarterly plunge of -8.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Pfizer Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for PFE’s stock, with a -14.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is $41.91, which is $23.39 above the current market price. The public float for PFE is 5.64B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFE on October 17, 2023 was 25.08M shares.

PFE) stock’s latest price update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)’s stock price has increased by 3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 32.11. However, the company has seen a 0.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that The small-cap Russell 2000, still under water over the past month, led the way higher today.

PFE Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.07. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -35.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from Gottlieb Scott, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $38.58 back on May 08. After this action, Gottlieb Scott now owns 6,000 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $38,580 using the latest closing price.

Gottlieb Scott, the Director of Pfizer Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $38.42 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Gottlieb Scott is holding 5,000 shares at $38,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.43 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.26. The total capital return value is set at 29.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 23.08, with 10.35 for asset returns.

Based on Pfizer Inc. (PFE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.