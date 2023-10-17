Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) is above average at 3.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PBR is 3.72B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBR on October 17, 2023 was 20.06M shares.

PBR stock's latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has surge by 2.27relation to previous closing price of 15.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-10-16 that Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Monday its combined oil and gas output in the third quarter reached 3.98 million barrels of oil equivalent per day from the projects it operates.

PBR’s Market Performance

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has experienced a 7.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month, and a 19.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for PBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for PBR’s stock, with a 28.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBR Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.85. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 52.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 38.88, with 15.19 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.