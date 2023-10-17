PARTS iD Inc (ID) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX: ID) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-06-01 that OpenAI is stealing the spotlight as the definitive artificial-intelligence startup — for now. Backed by Microsoft Corp. MSFT, the progenitor of ChatGPT-4 has become the focus of the AI wave, but other AI startups are emerging in fields including healthcare, education and manufacturing.

, and the 36-month beta value for ID is at -0.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for ID is $1.00, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for ID is 6.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume for ID on October 17, 2023 was 363.28K shares.

ID’s Market Performance

ID’s stock has seen a 3.84% increase for the week, with a -45.47% drop in the past month and a -67.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.68% for PARTS iD Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.77% for ID’s stock, with a -62.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ID stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ID by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ID in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ID Trading at -40.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares sank -48.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ID rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1949. In addition, PARTS iD Inc saw -84.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ID starting from Ciappina Antonino, who sale 19,890 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Dec 29. After this action, Ciappina Antonino now owns 77,453 shares of PARTS iD Inc, valued at $16,051 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Kailas, the Chief Financial Officer of PARTS iD Inc, sale 19,126 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Agrawal Kailas is holding 77,118 shares at $15,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.58 for the present operating margin

+16.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for PARTS iD Inc stands at -5.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 195.32 and the total asset turnover is 8.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PARTS iD Inc (ID) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.