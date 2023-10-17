Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by analysts is $10.75, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for PACW is 116.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.15% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PACW was 5.72M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PACW) stock’s latest price update

Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)’s stock price has increased by 3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 7.58. However, the company has seen a 4.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Investors need to pay close attention to PacWest Bancorp (PACW) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

PACW’s Market Performance

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) has seen a 4.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.12% decline in the past month and a -12.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for PACW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for PACW stock, with a simple moving average of -38.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACW Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.71. In addition, Pacwest Bancorp saw -65.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Mar 10. After this action, EGGEMEYER JOHN M III now owns 28,500 shares of Pacwest Bancorp, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Pacwest Bancorp, purchase 13,885 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 33,885 shares at $293,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacwest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41. Equity return is now at value -37.25, with -3.06 for asset returns.

Based on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.