Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) by analysts is $21.57, which is $11.03 above the current market price. The public float for OLMA is 37.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of OLMA was 275.22K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.55 compared to its previous closing price of 12.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

OLMA’s Market Performance

OLMA’s stock has fallen by -18.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.23% and a quarterly rise of 18.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.87% for OLMA’s stock, with a 50.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares sank -16.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -18.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +331.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 330.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Harmon Cyrus, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $12.41 back on Sep 29. After this action, Harmon Cyrus now owns 973,714 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $310,250 using the latest closing price.

Myles David C., the CH. DISCOV. & NON-CLIN DEV OFF of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $12.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Myles David C. is holding 572,011 shares at $253,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -45.43 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

To sum up, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.