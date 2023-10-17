Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) by analysts is $2.50, which is $2.18 above the current market price. The public float for NVVE is 8.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.72% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of NVVE was 339.66K shares.

NVVE) stock’s latest price update

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-22 that Investing in EV charging stocks is like investing in any other emerging sector: It presents something of a Catch-22. On the one hand, the market is growing rapidly and is expected to continue doing so.

NVVE’s Market Performance

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has experienced a -9.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.29% drop in the past month, and a -53.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.81% for NVVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.20% for NVVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVVE stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVVE in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on December 21, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NVVE Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares sank -26.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVVE fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3504. In addition, Nuvve Holding Corp saw -52.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVVE starting from Smith Ted C., who sale 26,900 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Jun 12. After this action, Smith Ted C. now owns 239,351 shares of Nuvve Holding Corp, valued at $12,643 using the latest closing price.

Poilasne Gregory, the Chief Executive Officer of Nuvve Holding Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Poilasne Gregory is holding 1,163,436 shares at $3,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-687.01 for the present operating margin

+21.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuvve Holding Corp stands at -446.99. The total capital return value is set at -62.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.55. Equity return is now at value -142.18, with -86.29 for asset returns.

Based on Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE), the company’s capital structure generated 21.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.91. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.