Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is $43.28, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 238.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTNX on October 17, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.30 in comparison to its previous close of 38.58, however, the company has experienced a 5.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Nutanix stock has soared nearly 40% YTD and continues to rally after strong Q4 earnings. Factors driving Nutanix’s success include high-profile partnerships, focus on larger accounts, and efficiency. Nutanix is a leader in hybrid cloud, and hyper-converged infrastructure, and prioritizes profitability.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX’s stock has risen by 5.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.72% and a quarterly rise of 30.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.62% for Nutanix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for NTNX’s stock, with a 33.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.94. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 47.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 8,098 shares at the price of $39.21 back on Oct 13. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 474,499 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $317,560 using the latest closing price.

Wall Tyler, the Chief Legal Officer of Nutanix Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $36.87 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Wall Tyler is holding 63,795 shares at $1,290,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.