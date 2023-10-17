Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 145.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of NVOS was 56.27M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: NVOS)’s stock price has increased by 4.79 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a -2.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-02 that Penny stocks refer to stocks that trade for less than $5 per share. They are typically small companies that trade over-the-counter or on the OTC.

NVOS’s Market Performance

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has experienced a -2.73% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.13% drop in the past month, and a 155.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 23.63% for NVOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for NVOS’s stock, with a 85.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 22.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.45%, as shares sank -11.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +184.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3069. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc saw 48.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stands at -279.86. The total capital return value is set at -20.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.59.

Based on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS), the company’s capital structure generated 60.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.66. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.