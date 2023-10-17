Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAT is $5.03, which is $0.75 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 202.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.90% of that float. The average trading volume for NAT on October 17, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

NAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has jumped by 0.36 compared to previous close of 4.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Investing in undervalued penny stocks is always going to be about the same few things. Most investors are attempting to find cheap, short-term plays with reasonable catalysts in their favor.

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has seen a 3.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.98% gain in the past month and a 11.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.99% for NAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.03% for NAT’s stock, with a 12.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at 4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.03. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Ltd saw 37.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Ltd stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 22.86, with 13.44 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.