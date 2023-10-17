NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NIO is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NIO is $95.66, which is $4.62 above the current price. The public float for NIO is 1.52B and currently, short sellers hold a 8.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NIO on October 17, 2023 was 56.97M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

NIO) stock’s latest price update

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 8.47. However, the company has experienced a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-10-13 that The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) has been nothing short of a revolution in recent years, heralding a potential transformation of the automotive industry and a promising solution to the pressing issue of air pollution.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has seen a 2.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -18.31% decline in the past month and a -18.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.87% for NIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for NIO stock, with a simple moving average of -13.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIO stocks, with Nomura repeating the rating for NIO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NIO in the upcoming period, according to Nomura is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NIO Trading at -17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -17.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.64. In addition, NIO Inc ADR saw -12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc ADR stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -88.27, with -23.03 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc ADR (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.