Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Nexalin Technology Inc (NASDAQ: NXL)’s stock price has dropped by -28.92 in relation to previous closing price of 0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-11-21 that Biotech penny stocks to watch this week. Are they a buy now?

and a 36-month beta value of 5.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NXL is 5.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of NXL was 23.29K shares.

NXL’s Market Performance

NXL stock saw a decrease of -14.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -59.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.03% for Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.83% for NXL’s stock, with a -58.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NXL Trading at -32.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.36%, as shares sank -31.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXL fell by -14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4195. In addition, Nexalin Technology Inc saw -55.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.72 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexalin Technology Inc stands at -128.49. The total capital return value is set at -67.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.67. Equity return is now at value -277.99, with -85.00 for asset returns.

Based on Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.12. Total debt to assets is 10.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 124.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nexalin Technology Inc (NXL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.