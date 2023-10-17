News Corp (NWS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS)’s stock price has increased by 0.44 compared to its previous closing price of 22.68. However, the company has seen a 5.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-16 that CNBC’s Alex Sherman and Julia Boorstin joins ‘Power Lunch’ to discuss Starboard acquiring stake in News Corp.

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWS is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for NWS is $10.00, which is -$8.78 below the current price. The public float for NWS is 104.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWS on October 17, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

NWS’s Market Performance

NWS stock saw an increase of 5.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.42% and a quarterly increase of 11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for News Corp (NWS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.95% for NWS stock, with a simple moving average of 18.19% for the last 200 days.

NWS Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS rose by +5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.01. In addition, News Corp saw 23.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. Equity return is now at value 1.83, with 0.87 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, News Corp (NWS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.