Neogen Corp. (NEOG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Neogen Corp. (NASDAQ: NEOG) has decreased by -0.52 when compared to last closing price of 15.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Neogen’s (NEOG) Q1 Animal Safety business experiences continued destocking, with channel inventory levels reaching multi-year lows.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neogen Corp. (NEOG) is $22.25, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for NEOG is 216.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEOG on October 17, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

The stock of Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has seen a -9.26% decrease in the past week, with a -25.87% drop in the past month, and a -32.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.99% for NEOG’s stock, with a -20.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $22 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEOG Trading at -24.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -24.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.64. In addition, Neogen Corp. saw 1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Tobin James P, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $15.19 back on Oct 12. After this action, Tobin James P now owns 20,392 shares of Neogen Corp., valued at $45,567 using the latest closing price.

Naemura David H., the CFO of Neogen Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $15.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Naemura David H. is holding 10,000 shares at $150,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.56 for the present operating margin

+49.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corp. stands at -2.78. Equity return is now at value -1.32, with -0.96 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Neogen Corp. (NEOG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.