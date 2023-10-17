Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.04 in relation to its previous close of 0.39. However, the company has experienced a -20.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ) stock hit a new 52-week low of 36 cents this morning as we progress further into the fourth quarter and end of the year. This quarter will be extremely important for Mullen, as the electric vehicle (EV) company has guided for the delivery of 160 Mullen THREE models by the end of the year.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MULN is 2.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) is $5175.00, The public float for MULN is 182.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.86% of that float. On October 17, 2023, MULN’s average trading volume was 54.99M shares.

MULN’s Market Performance

MULN stock saw a decrease of -20.06% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -47.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.28% for Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.96% for MULN stock, with a simple moving average of -98.47% for the last 200 days.

MULN Trading at -42.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MULN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.82%, as shares sank -40.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MULN fell by -20.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4764. In addition, Mullen Automotive Inc saw -99.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MULN starting from Michery David, who purchase 102,040 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Aug 16. After this action, Michery David now owns 1,322,083 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc, valued at $100,428 using the latest closing price.

New Jonathan, the CFO of Mullen Automotive Inc, sale 159,066 shares at $0.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that New Jonathan is holding 8,611 shares at $36,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MULN

The total capital return value is set at -128.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19,423.93. Equity return is now at value -1009.76, with -438.06 for asset returns.

Based on Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), the company’s capital structure generated 23.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.05. Total debt to assets is 4.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 46.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.