MIND Technology Inc (MIND) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

MIND Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MIND)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.42 in comparison to its previous close of 4.72, however, the company has experienced a 9.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-04-20 that MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript.

The 36-month beta value for MIND is also noteworthy at 1.58.

The public float for MIND is 1.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. The average trading volume of MIND on October 17, 2023 was 5.38K shares.

MIND’s Market Performance

MIND stock saw a decrease of 9.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.64% for MIND Technology Inc (MIND). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for MIND’s stock, with a -6.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MIND Trading at -7.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares sank -12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIND rose by +9.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.0900. In addition, MIND Technology Inc saw 16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MIND

Equity return is now at value -19.53, with -13.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MIND Technology Inc (MIND) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.