Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has gone down by -7.16% for the week, with a -19.84% drop in the past month and a -51.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.22% for WNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.47% for WNW stock, with a simple moving average of -49.94% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WNW is 55.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WNW on October 17, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

WNW) stock’s latest price update

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ: WNW)’s stock price has decreased by -4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a -7.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-05 that Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ: WNW ) stock is rising higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese e-commerce company. There’s no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

WNW Trading at -28.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -22.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WNW fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1076. In addition, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd saw -51.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.42 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meiwu Technology Company Ltd stands at -100.85. The total capital return value is set at -47.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.30.

Based on Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW), the company’s capital structure generated 31.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.05. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.