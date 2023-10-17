Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MTNB is also noteworthy at 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTNB is $1.65, which is $2.74 above than the current price. The public float for MTNB is 210.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of MTNB on October 17, 2023 was 7.65M shares.

MTNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) has surged by 23.11 when compared to previous closing price of 0.21, but the company has seen a 62.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-10-12 that Biotech stocks are some of the most volatile in the market because of the regular FDA updates and mergers and acquisitions in the industry. Some of the most notable M&A events this year were Pfizer’s acquisition of Seagen, Eli Lilly’s buyout of POINT Biopharma and Versanis Bio, and Roche’s purchase of Good Therapeutics.

MTNB’s Market Performance

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) has seen a 62.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 99.85% gain in the past month and a -26.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 88.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.44% for MTNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.24% for MTNB’s stock, with a -34.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTNB Trading at 41.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 88.27%, as shares surge +76.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTNB rose by +62.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1787. In addition, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc saw -48.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-771.33 for the present operating margin

+71.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -658.63. The total capital return value is set at -50.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.37. Equity return is now at value -58.47, with -47.82 for asset returns.

Based on Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB), the company’s capital structure generated 11.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.12. Total debt to assets is 5.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.