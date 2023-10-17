Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) has dropped by -2.96 compared to previous close of 7.77. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Debra Hart – Head of IR Carl Hull – Executive Chairman of the Board Trey Martin – CEO Kevin Herde – CFO Becky Buzzeo – CCO Drew Burch – EVP, and GM Nucleic Acid Production Conference Call Participants Matt Sykes – Goldman Sachs Conor McNamara – RBC Capital Markets Dan Leonard – Credit Suisse Catherine Schulte – Baird Justin Bowers – Deutsche Bank Tejas Savant – Morgan Stanley Madeline Mollman – William Blair John Sourbeer – UBS Operator Thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome everyone to the Quarter Two 2023 Maravai LifeSciences’ Earnings Conference Call.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MRVI is at -0.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRVI is $13.50, which is $6.03 above the current market price. The public float for MRVI is 108.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.04% of that float. The average trading volume for MRVI on October 17, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

MRVI’s Market Performance

MRVI’s stock has seen a -16.50% decrease for the week, with a -27.92% drop in the past month and a -39.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.68% for MRVI’s stock, with a -40.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRVI Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -25.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI fell by -16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.26. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc saw -47.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.33 for the present operating margin

+80.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stands at +24.94. The total capital return value is set at 46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.09. Equity return is now at value 15.45, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 97.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.47. Total debt to assets is 23.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.