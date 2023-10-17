Make Informed Decisions with Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Stock Updates

In the past week, ALHC stock has gone up by 6.45%, with a monthly gain of 27.63% and a quarterly surge of 41.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for Alignment Healthcare Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.89% for ALHC’s stock, with a 5.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) is $9.65, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for ALHC is 96.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALHC on October 17, 2023 was 647.71K shares.

ALHC) stock’s latest price update

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC)’s stock price has increased by 17.22 compared to its previous closing price of 6.62. However, the company has seen a 6.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Nov. 2, after market close. Following the release, the company will host a conference call to review its financial results at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

ALHC Trading at 21.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.02%, as shares surge +24.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw -34.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J, who sale 15,474 shares at the price of $5.20 back on Sep 13. After this action, JOYCE CHRISTOPHER J now owns 267,834 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $80,465 using the latest closing price.

Freeman Robert Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sale 3,290 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Freeman Robert Thomas is holding 709,376 shares at $20,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -10.43. The total capital return value is set at -29.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.10. Equity return is now at value -64.69, with -22.47 for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.