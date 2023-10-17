Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc’s (LSDI) Stock: A -35.20% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has gone down by -10.61% for the week, with a -47.66% drop in the past month and a -72.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.33% for LSDI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.20% for LSDI’s stock, with a -70.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) by analysts is $1.40, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for LSDI is 10.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of LSDI was 178.08K shares.

LSDI) stock’s latest price update

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: LSDI)’s stock price has dropped by -8.21 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-05 that Normally, IPO activity gains momentum in the second quarter and peaks in June. This year was no exception.

LSDI Trading at -47.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.63%, as shares sank -46.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSDI fell by -10.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5092. In addition, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc saw -88.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LSDI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc (LSDI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.