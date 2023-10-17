Lilium N.V (LILM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) has jumped by 3.50 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that In 1999, General Motors (NYSE: GM ) finally pulled the plug on its first mass-produced electric vehicle (EV) of the modern era, the EV1. Battery technologies at the time limited the standard EV1 to a 55-mile range — not enough to cross Los Angeles County on a traffic-free day.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LILM is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LILM is $3.28, which is $2.14 above the current price. The public float for LILM is 223.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on October 17, 2023 was 4.13M shares.

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has seen a -0.34% decrease for the week, with a -29.51% drop in the past month and a -49.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.14% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.04% for LILM’s stock, with a -34.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at -27.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares sank -30.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7226. In addition, Lilium N.V saw -40.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The total capital return value is set at -93.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.86.

Based on Lilium N.V (LILM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.11. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.89.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilium N.V (LILM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.