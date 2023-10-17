Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.52 in relation to its previous close of 19.02. However, the company has experienced a 9.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Liberty Energy’s (LBRT) third-quarter 2023 results are likely to reflect lower revenues due to a weak global macroeconomic environment, but an improved bottom line due to cost reductions.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LBRT is $20.54, which is -$0.08 below the current price. The public float for LBRT is 164.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRT on October 17, 2023 was 3.46M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has seen a 9.09% increase in the past week, with a 7.42% rise in the past month, and a 23.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.43% for LBRT stock, with a simple moving average of 31.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.07. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc saw 22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 16,400 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Oct 13. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 2,957,879 shares of Liberty Energy Inc, valued at $312,256 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, sale 6,770 shares at $18.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 2,974,279 shares at $121,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 40.99, with 23.39 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.