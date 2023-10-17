Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, LEVI stock has gone up by 1.86%, with a monthly gain of 7.70% and a quarterly surge of 0.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Levi Strauss & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.00% for LEVI’s stock, with a -5.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is $16.29, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 87.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEVI on October 17, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

LEVI) stock’s latest price update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 14.29. However, the company has seen a 1.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-11 that With the stock market slump since the start of August, investors have new opportunities to buy several leading blue-chip stocks at bargain prices. Many well-known companies and household names had share prices fall 10% or more since mid-summer, when all three major U.S. indices declined on renewed worries of sticky inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical instability.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $16 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -8.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from JAFFE SETH, who sale 2,938 shares at the price of $13.45 back on May 31. After this action, JAFFE SETH now owns 173,732 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $39,516 using the latest closing price.

Stirling Lisa, the Global Controller of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 5,017 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Stirling Lisa is holding 28,485 shares at $90,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 4.64 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.