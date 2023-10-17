Leslies Inc (LESL): A Technical Analysis

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leslies Inc (LESL) is $7.75, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 168.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on October 17, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

LESL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) has increased by 7.63 when compared to last closing price of 5.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-02 that Leslie’s, Inc. (LESL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago.

LESL’s Market Performance

Leslies Inc (LESL) has seen a 8.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.43% decline in the past month and a -3.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for LESL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.45% for LESL’s stock, with a -43.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $6 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LESL Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -54.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Egeck Michael R., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.93 back on Aug 07. After this action, Egeck Michael R. now owns 2,391,814 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $346,410 using the latest closing price.

Weddell Steven M, the of Leslies Inc, purchase 25,000 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Weddell Steven M is holding 1,436,377 shares at $173,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslies Inc stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leslies Inc (LESL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.