Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Stock Observes -10.83% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a -7.00% drop in the past month and a -10.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for KNX.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for KNX’s stock, with a -10.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) is $59.11, which is $12.42 above the current market price. The public float for KNX is 156.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KNX on October 17, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

KNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) has increased by 3.85 when compared to last closing price of 47.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-30 that At first glance, the concept of transportation stocks to buy might seem odd if not outright precarious. With the underlying ecosystem dependent on economic stability, concerns about a possible recession on the horizon present a dour framework.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNX stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KNX by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KNX in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $52 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNX Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNX rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.75. In addition, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNX starting from Flanagan Cary M, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $59.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Flanagan Cary M now owns 5,880 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, valued at $118,002 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT KEVIN P, the Executive Chairman of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $60.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that KNIGHT KEVIN P is holding 1,497,360 shares at $6,018,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.46 for the present operating margin

+18.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc stands at +10.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.24. Equity return is now at value 7.47, with 4.61 for asset returns.

Based on Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 15.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.