Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has jumped by 1.94 compared to previous close of 20.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Monday, October 30, 2023. KRG will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRG is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KRG is $25.50, which is $4.47 above the current price. The public float for KRG is 217.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRG on October 17, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

KRG’s Market Performance

KRG’s stock has seen a 1.01% increase for the week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month and a -10.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for Kite Realty Group Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for KRG’s stock, with a -1.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRG Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.02. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from WURTZEBACH CHARLES H, who sale 255 shares at the price of $21.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, WURTZEBACH CHARLES H now owns 61,737 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $5,383 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 12,946 shares at $22.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 778,506 shares at $289,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+15.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at -1.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.39 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 44.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.