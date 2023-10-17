JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $171.63, which is $8.41 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JPM on October 17, 2023 was 9.33M shares.

JPM) stock’s latest price update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.10relation to previous closing price of 148.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.13% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jeremy Barnum, Chief Financial Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern). A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM’s stock has risen by 2.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.65% and a quarterly drop of -3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for JPM’s stock, with a 4.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $159 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JPM Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.80. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Friedman Stacey, who sale 4,310 shares at the price of $144.86 back on Sep 06. After this action, Friedman Stacey now owns 53,425 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $624,335 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $157.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 57,735 shares at $677,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.