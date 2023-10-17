Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has seen a -4.97% decrease in the past week, with a -10.26% drop in the past month, and a -38.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.54% for ITRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.77% for ITRM’s stock, with a -33.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITRM is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) is $15.00, which is $16.97 above the current market price. The public float for ITRM is 12.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. On October 17, 2023, ITRM’s average trading volume was 38.00K shares.

ITRM) stock’s latest price update

Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.89 in comparison to its previous close of 0.76, however, the company has experienced a -4.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that three posters will be presented at the Infectious Disease Society of America’s IDWeek 2023 conference taking place in Boston, MA from October 11-15, 2023.

ITRM Trading at -16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares sank -8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRM fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7244. In addition, Iterum Therapeutics Plc saw -16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITRM starting from Puttagunta Sailaja, who sale 3,365 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Dec 02. After this action, Puttagunta Sailaja now owns 4,969 shares of Iterum Therapeutics Plc, valued at $4,442 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRM

The total capital return value is set at -43.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.18. Equity return is now at value -220.84, with -88.22 for asset returns.

Based on Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM), the company’s capital structure generated 107.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.81. Total debt to assets is 45.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.