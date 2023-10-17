Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) has dropped by -29.63 compared to previous close of 0.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -42.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-08 that Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. This compares to loss of $0.10 per share a year ago.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is $1.70, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for ISPO is 30.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ISPO on October 17, 2023 was 222.13K shares.

ISPO’s Market Performance

The stock of Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has seen a -42.12% decrease in the past week, with a -60.83% drop in the past month, and a -73.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.66% for ISPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -53.85% for ISPO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -73.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISPO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ISPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ISPO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on August 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ISPO Trading at -64.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.56%, as shares sank -60.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISPO fell by -42.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5140. In addition, Inspirato Incorporated saw -79.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISPO starting from Institutional Venture Partners, who sale 111,347 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Aug 03. After this action, Institutional Venture Partners now owns 9,862,867 shares of Inspirato Incorporated, valued at $116,914 using the latest closing price.

Institutional Venture Partners, the 10% Owner of Inspirato Incorporated, sale 1,960 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Institutional Venture Partners is holding 9,974,214 shares at $2,058 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.85 for the present operating margin

+32.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspirato Incorporated stands at -6.96. The total capital return value is set at -26.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.02. Equity return is now at value -1013.20, with -8.78 for asset returns.

Based on Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,407.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.01. Total debt to assets is 65.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 181.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.