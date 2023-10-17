ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) by analysts is $17.60, which is $4.64 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ING was 2.21M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 13.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC International TV reported 2023-10-12 that ING CEO Stephen van Rijswijk discusses the responsibility of banks in the current climate and whether or not governments should intervene.

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has experienced a -1.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.78% drop in the past month, and a -9.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for ING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.29% for ING’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.62% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.28. In addition, ING Groep N.V. ADR saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. ADR stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 11.25, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.