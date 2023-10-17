Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMPL is 0.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPL is 7.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.94% of that float. On October 17, 2023, IMPL’s average trading volume was 902.75K shares.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL)’s stock price has dropped by -13.53 in relation to previous closing price of 0.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IMPL ) stock is on the rise Friday after the company announced an amended credit agreement with Oaktree Fund Administration. This new credit agreement has Impel Pharmaceuticals obtaining a loan of $121.5 million from new and existing investors.

IMPL’s Market Performance

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) has seen a -12.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -45.21% decline in the past month and a -78.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.83% for IMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.87% for IMPL’s stock, with a -77.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMPL Trading at -41.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.00%, as shares sank -45.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL fell by -12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4577. In addition, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -90.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

Equity return is now at value -2546.09, with -110.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.