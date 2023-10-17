Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Immunogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 14.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Invest in stocks like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), ImmunoGen (IMGN), Inari Medical (NARI) and Kyndryl Holdings (KD) for superb earnings acceleration.

The 36-month beta value for IMGN is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IMGN is $22.91, which is $8.26 above than the current price. The public float for IMGN is 244.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.86% of that float. The average trading volume of IMGN on October 17, 2023 was 4.30M shares.

IMGN’s Market Performance

IMGN stock saw a decrease of -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -24.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for IMGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $16 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -6.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +199.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.07. In addition, Immunogen, Inc. saw 195.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGN starting from Wingrove Theresa, who sale 192,013 shares at the price of $15.44 back on Sep 15. After this action, Wingrove Theresa now owns 2,811 shares of Immunogen, Inc., valued at $2,964,681 using the latest closing price.

Coen Stacy Ann, the SVP & CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER of Immunogen, Inc., sale 100,210 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Coen Stacy Ann is holding 10,960 shares at $1,422,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunogen, Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -49.15, with -32.03 for asset returns.

Based on Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Immunogen, Inc. (IMGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.