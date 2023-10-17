Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) has gone up by 22.27% for the week, with a 28.10% rise in the past month and a -76.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.90% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.41% for IDEX’s stock, with a -75.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) by analysts is $30387.50, which is $30384.81 above the current market price. The public float for IDEX is 11.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.86% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of IDEX was 465.07K shares.

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.50 compared to its previous closing price of 2.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 22.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tony Sklar – SVP, IR Alf Poor – CEO Scott Morrison – CFO Robin Mackie – COO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone to the Ideanomics Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Mr.

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +41.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +22.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.18. In addition, Ideanomics Inc saw -86.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc stands at -258.27. The total capital return value is set at -52.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.08. Equity return is now at value -160.78, with -86.06 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.