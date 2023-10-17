Hongli Group Inc’s (HLP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, HLP stock has gone down by -0.68%, with a monthly decline of -2.03% and a quarterly plunge of -53.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.96% for Hongli Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.20% for HLP’s stock, with a -46.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.96x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLP is 2.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HLP was 109.05K shares.

HLP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hongli Group Inc (NASDAQ: HLP) has jumped by 27.53 compared to previous close of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

HLP Trading at -35.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.65%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLP fell by -0.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4183. In addition, Hongli Group Inc saw -58.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HLP

Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 10.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hongli Group Inc (HLP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.