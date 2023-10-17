Hecla Mining Co. (HL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Hecla Mining Co. (HL) has gone up by 9.21% for the week, with a -1.66% drop in the past month and a -32.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for HL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.10% for HL’s stock, with a -22.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hecla Mining Co. (HL) is $6.15, which is $2.29 above the current market price. The public float for HL is 573.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HL on October 17, 2023 was 6.02M shares.

HL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE: HL) has increased by 0.24 when compared to last closing price of 4.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Despite the ongoing downtrend in silver prices weighing on the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining – Silver industry, stocks like PAAS, VZLA and ASM will likely gain from solid growth projects, efforts to improve operational efficiency and lower costs.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $4.40 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HL Trading at -1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +9.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Hecla Mining Co. saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HL starting from Johnson George R, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Aug 22. After this action, Johnson George R now owns 25,773 shares of Hecla Mining Co., valued at $34,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.71 for the present operating margin

+8.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hecla Mining Co. stands at -5.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.48, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Hecla Mining Co. (HL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.31. Total debt to assets is 18.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hecla Mining Co. (HL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.