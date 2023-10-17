Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) by analysts is $18.63, which is $14.71 above the current market price. The public float for HR is 376.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.05% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of HR was 2.70M shares.

The stock of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) has increased by 2.15 when compared to last closing price of 14.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-11 that Mr. Market offers no certainty, assurances, or guarantees with your investments. Billionaire Mark Cuban says stocks are like trading cards, with values set by the next buyer – unless they pay dividends. When the going gets tough, dividends brighten the financial path ahead, offering income stability and reliability.

HR’s Market Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has seen a 6.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -9.00% decline in the past month and a -19.90% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for HR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.18% for HR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $19 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HR Trading at -7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HR rose by +6.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.09. In addition, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc saw -21.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HR starting from SINGLETON JOHN KNOX, who purchase 31,500 shares at the price of $17.11 back on Aug 16. After this action, SINGLETON JOHN KNOX now owns 50,582 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, valued at $538,965 using the latest closing price.

Kilroy James Joseph IV, the Director of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, purchase 2,400 shares at $19.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Kilroy James Joseph IV is holding 26,601 shares at $45,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.30 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc stands at +12.89. Equity return is now at value -3.84, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.