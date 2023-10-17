Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, GGB stock has gone up by 2.51%, with a monthly decline of -14.31% and a quarterly plunge of -21.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Gerdau S.A. ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for GGB’s stock, with a -12.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GGB is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GGB is 1.15B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for GGB on October 17, 2023 was 6.73M shares.

GGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Gerdau S.A. ADR (NYSE: GGB) has jumped by 1.81 compared to previous close of 4.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-09-27 that Investing in companies that pay dividends while prices are down is one way investors can hedge their portfolios against inflation and other headwinds. While there is always a risk of the dividend being cut, historically, dividend-paying companies have been found to be less erratic in choppy market conditions and continue to provide a better overall return compared to stocks that do not distribute dividends to investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GGB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on February 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GGB Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGB rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.65. In addition, Gerdau S.A. ADR saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGB

Equity return is now at value 19.29, with 12.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gerdau S.A. ADR (GGB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.