General Electric Co.’s (GE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of General Electric Co. (GE) has gone down by -1.02% for the week, with a -5.50% drop in the past month and a -1.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.12% for GE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for GE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.81% for the last 200 days.

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for General Electric Co. (GE) is $130.44, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for GE is 1.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GE on October 17, 2023 was 4.36M shares.

GE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) has dropped by -0.22 compared to previous close of 109.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-10-16 that The ongoing split up of General Electric Co. (GE, Financial) appears to be working wonders on the company’s prospects as it is currently outperforming the benchmark index.

Analysts’ Opinion of GE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for GE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $141 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GE Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -6.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GE fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.06. In addition, General Electric Co. saw 66.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GE starting from Holston Michael J, who sale 112,614 shares at the price of $115.20 back on Jul 27. After this action, Holston Michael J now owns 57,923 shares of General Electric Co., valued at $12,973,133 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST, the 10% Owner of General Electric Co., purchase 35,160 shares at $995.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that GENERAL ELECTRIC PENSION TRUST is holding 175,160 shares at $35,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.23 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Electric Co. stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.23. Equity return is now at value 28.88, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on General Electric Co. (GE), the company’s capital structure generated 95.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.86. Total debt to assets is 18.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, General Electric Co. (GE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.