FREYR Battery (FREY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a -13.35% decrease in the past week, with a -32.92% drop in the past month, and a -56.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for FREY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.96% for FREY’s stock, with a -49.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FREY is 0.87.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for FREY is 116.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREY on October 17, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

FREY) stock’s latest price update

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 3.91. However, the company has seen a -13.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-04 that Freyr hit a milestone at a plant that will produce battery samples for customer testing. With this milestone, Freyr expects to start sample production by the end of this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FREY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FREY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $10 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FREY Trading at -35.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -30.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -13.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.70. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -55.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -18.64, with -15.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.