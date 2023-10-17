Freshworks Inc (FRSH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ: FRSH)’s stock price has plunge by 4.74relation to previous closing price of 17.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 following the close of market on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRSH is 0.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Freshworks Inc (FRSH) is $25.47, which is $6.89 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 137.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% of that float. On October 17, 2023, FRSH’s average trading volume was 2.64M shares.

FRSH’s Market Performance

The stock of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a -7.15% drop in the past month, and a 5.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 10.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.09. In addition, Freshworks Inc saw 26.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Taylor Jennifer H, who sale 12,992 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Oct 10. After this action, Taylor Jennifer H now owns 19,081 shares of Freshworks Inc, valued at $247,368 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc, sale 4,800 shares at $19.12 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 23,005 shares at $91,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -17.93, with -13.79 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freshworks Inc (FRSH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.