Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) Stock Records -69.20% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) has seen a -32.19% decrease in the past week, with a -59.79% drop in the past month, and a -69.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.78% for SVVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.06% for SVVC’s stock, with a -75.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for SVVC is 5.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SVVC on October 17, 2023 was 28.20K shares.

SVVC) stock’s latest price update

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVVC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.04 compared to its previous closing price of 0.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-01-21 that 3 ‘Special Situation’ Stocks To Buy For 2022

SVVC Trading at -59.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.60%, as shares sank -58.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVVC fell by -32.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3633. In addition, Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. saw -79.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.