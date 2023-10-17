First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.19 in comparison to its previous close of 5.39, however, the company has experienced a 3.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that First Majestic’s (AG) third-quarter 2023 total production decreases on a y/y basis. The company however maintains its guidance for 2023.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AG is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) is $8.47, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for AG is 280.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.47% of that float. On October 17, 2023, AG’s average trading volume was 4.73M shares.

AG’s Market Performance

AG stock saw a decrease of 3.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.19% for AG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.23% for the last 200 days.

AG Trading at -3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AG rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, First Majestic Silver Corporation saw -35.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.27 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Majestic Silver Corporation stands at -18.31. The total capital return value is set at -3.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.96. Equity return is now at value -11.36, with -7.69 for asset returns.

Based on First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.94. Total debt to assets is 11.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.