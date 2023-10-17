Femasys Inc (FEMY) Stock Experiences 326.64% Monthly Change

In the past week, FEMY stock has gone down by -21.02%, with a monthly gain of 326.64% and a quarterly surge of 263.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 31.98% for Femasys Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.83% for FEMY’s stock, with a 55.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for FEMY is also noteworthy at -3.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FEMY is $8.75, which is $6.36 above than the current price. The public float for FEMY is 14.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.25% of that float. The average trading volume of FEMY on October 17, 2023 was 12.43M shares.

FEMY) stock’s latest price update

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.42 in comparison to its previous close of 1.41, however, the company has experienced a -21.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-05 that Penny stocks can be a treasure trove of investment opportunities, and the list of Most Active Penny Stocks is a good place to start looking. The downside is that many penny stocks are active for no good fundamental reason and have only volatility to offer investors.

FEMY Trading at 60.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.84%, as shares surge +339.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -20.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5958. In addition, Femasys Inc saw 54.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-961.71 for the present operating margin

-10.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc stands at -944.62. The total capital return value is set at -53.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.25. Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -62.60 for asset returns.

Based on Femasys Inc (FEMY), the company’s capital structure generated 3.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.44. Total debt to assets is 3.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Femasys Inc (FEMY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.