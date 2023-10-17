Examining the Volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) Stock

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has seen a 0.86% increase in the past week, with a -9.04% drop in the past month, and a -13.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.62% for SOFI’s stock, with a 15.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) is $10.28, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 876.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on October 17, 2023 was 32.32M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) has surged by 1.60 when compared to previous closing price of 8.12, but the company has seen a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-15 that SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI ) is a leading online platform that provides a range of financial products and services, such as personal loans, mortgages, student loans, investing, banking and insurance. The company main stated goal is to help customers achieve financial independence and wellness by offering low-cost, convenient and transparent financial solutions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $15 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc saw 78.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Rishel Jeremy, who sale 53,532 shares at the price of $8.88 back on Sep 01. After this action, Rishel Jeremy now owns 160,597 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc, valued at $475,364 using the latest closing price.

Borton Chad M, the President – SoFi Bank of SoFi Technologies Inc, sale 90,458 shares at $8.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Borton Chad M is holding 229,449 shares at $784,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -1.03 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.