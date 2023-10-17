Examining the Volatility of Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s (PBLA) Stock

In the past week, PBLA stock has gone down by -16.96%, with a monthly decline of -29.55% and a quarterly plunge of -55.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.95% for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.33% for PBLA’s stock, with a -95.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) is $23.50, which is $22.57 above the current market price. The public float for PBLA is 2.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PBLA on October 17, 2023 was 837.07K shares.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.71 in comparison to its previous close of 1.03, however, the company has experienced a -16.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-19 that MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBLA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs, announced today that management will be presenting at the LD Micro Conference on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 3:30pm PT. The presentation will be streamed live and available for replay at: https://me23.sequireevents.com/.

PBLA Trading at -32.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares sank -29.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBLA fell by -16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1940. In addition, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. saw -98.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBLA

The total capital return value is set at -363.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -949.65. Equity return is now at value -798.16, with -153.85 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.