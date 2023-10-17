Examining the Volatility of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s (HDB) Stock

The stock of HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has gone up by 0.24% for the week, with a -9.24% drop in the past month and a -16.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for HDB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.36% for HDB’s stock, with a -10.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HDB is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HDB is $71.19, which is $13.01 above the current price. The public float for HDB is 2.53B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HDB on October 17, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

HDB) stock’s latest price update

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: HDB)’s stock price has soared by 1.39 in relation to previous closing price of 58.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-16 that HDFC Bank Ltd. HDB, -1.02% 500180, -0.47% disclosed Monday that the India-based bank reported fiscal second-quarter standalone revenue that grew 33.1% to INR380.93 billion ($4.58 billion) to beat the FactSet consensus of INR374.33 billion.

HDB Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.00. In addition, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value 17.16, with 2.03 for asset returns.

Based on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 98.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.50. Total debt to assets is 11.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR (HDB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.