EVgo Inc (EVGO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EVGO is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVGO is $7.23, which is $3.69 above than the current price. The public float for EVGO is 96.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.12% of that float. The average trading volume of EVGO on October 17, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

EVGO) stock’s latest price update

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.44 in relation to its previous close of 2.93. However, the company has experienced a -3.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Investor emotions and sentiments drive markets, and sometimes reactions can be extreme. There can be phases of euphoria where valuations defy logic.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVgo Inc (EVGO) has seen a -3.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.96% decline in the past month and a -30.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for EVGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.19% for EVGO’s stock, with a -37.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $5 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EVGO Trading at -19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -22.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, EVgo Inc saw -31.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from Sullivan Francine, who sale 600 shares at the price of $4.74 back on Aug 10. After this action, Sullivan Francine now owns 55,246 shares of EVgo Inc, valued at $2,844 using the latest closing price.

Shevorenkova Olga, the Chief Financial Officer of EVgo Inc, sale 17,162 shares at $4.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Shevorenkova Olga is holding 35,820 shares at $82,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-273.88 for the present operating margin

-41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVgo Inc stands at -51.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In summary, EVgo Inc (EVGO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.