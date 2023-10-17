Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc’s (HASI) Stock

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has seen a 6.36% increase in the past week, with a -27.53% drop in the past month, and a -38.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for HASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.10% for HASI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.31% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) is above average at 32.85x. The 36-month beta value for HASI is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for HASI is $34.56, which is $20.38 above than the current price. The public float for HASI is 104.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.11% of that float. The average trading volume of HASI on October 17, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

HASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has surged by 4.09 when compared to previous closing price of 17.35, but the company has seen a 6.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that U.S. equity markets remained turbulent while benchmark interest rates retreated as investors weighed shocking geopolitical developments in the Middle East against inflation data showing an energy-driven reacceleration in price pressures. Posting a second week of modest gains following a four-week skid, the S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, but gains remained “top-heavy.” The Mid-Cap 400 and Small-Cap 600 each posted weekly declines.

HASI Trading at -15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares sank -26.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.91. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc saw -37.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Pangburn Marc T., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $21.09 back on Aug 21. After this action, Pangburn Marc T. now owns 53,291 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, valued at $105,450 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, purchase 4,000 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 36,925 shares at $84,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 2.93, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.