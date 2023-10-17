Evaluating the Impact of -6.35 Increase on Onto Innovation Inc.’s (ONTO) Stock

The stock of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has seen a -3.31% decrease in the past week, with a 3.97% gain in the past month, and a 13.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.95% for ONTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for ONTO stock, with a simple moving average of 29.48% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is above average at 36.92x. The 36-month beta value for ONTO is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for ONTO is $153.75, which is -$17.33 below than the current price. The public float for ONTO is 48.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume of ONTO on October 17, 2023 was 385.05K shares.

ONTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) has decreased by -6.35 when compared to last closing price of 138.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-10 that WILMINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ONTO–Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2023 third quarter results shortly after the market closes on November 9, 2023. Onto Innovation will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place: Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. (ET) To participate in the call, plea.

ONTO Trading at 3.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONTO fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.76. In addition, Onto Innovation Inc. saw 89.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONTO starting from Fiordalice Robert, who sale 7,049 shares at the price of $125.19 back on Sep 15. After this action, Fiordalice Robert now owns 6,477 shares of Onto Innovation Inc., valued at $882,435 using the latest closing price.

Slicer Mark, the Chief Financial Officer of Onto Innovation Inc., sale 3,005 shares at $125.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Slicer Mark is holding 13,111 shares at $376,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.55 for the present operating margin

+48.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Onto Innovation Inc. stands at +22.22. The total capital return value is set at 15.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.63. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 9.68 for asset returns.

Based on Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.36. Total debt to assets is 1.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.